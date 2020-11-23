   Markieff Morris makes epic announcement that he'll re-sign with Lakers - Lakers Daily
Markieff Morris Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are re-signing veteran Markieff Morris on a one-year deal.

The veteran took to social media to celebrate the news.

Shortly after, the news was corroborated via social media.

Morris, 31, was a key part of the Lakers’ bench rotation during their 2020 championship run.

The Lakers acquired the veteran midway through the 2019-20 season. The journeyman put up 5.3 points and 3.2 boards per contest in a Lakers uniform.

The Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were reportedly engaged in arms race for the forward.

Morris was reportedly interested in teaming up with his brother before striking a deal with the Lakers.