Markieff Morris makes epic announcement that he’ll re-sign with Lakers
- Updated: November 23, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are re-signing veteran Markieff Morris on a one-year deal.
The veteran took to social media to celebrate the news.
Run it back! #Lakeshow
— Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 23, 2020
Shortly after, the news was corroborated via social media.
Source: Markieff Morris is signing a one-year deal to return to the Lakers. https://t.co/mV0ytIHtAm
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020
Morris, 31, was a key part of the Lakers’ bench rotation during their 2020 championship run.
The Lakers acquired the veteran midway through the 2019-20 season. The journeyman put up 5.3 points and 3.2 boards per contest in a Lakers uniform.
The Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were reportedly engaged in arms race for the forward.
Morris was reportedly interested in teaming up with his brother before striking a deal with the Lakers.