The Los Angeles Lakers are re-signing veteran Markieff Morris on a one-year deal.

The veteran took to social media to celebrate the news.

Shortly after, the news was corroborated via social media.

Source: Markieff Morris is signing a one-year deal to return to the Lakers. https://t.co/mV0ytIHtAm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

Morris, 31, was a key part of the Lakers’ bench rotation during their 2020 championship run.

The Lakers acquired the veteran midway through the 2019-20 season. The journeyman put up 5.3 points and 3.2 boards per contest in a Lakers uniform.

The Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were reportedly engaged in arms race for the forward.

Morris was reportedly interested in teaming up with his brother before striking a deal with the Lakers.