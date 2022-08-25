Former Lakers champion says team needs to get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to get ring after Beverley trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend Rick Fox had a message for the team for how it can win another NBA championship.

Following the Lakers’ deal for guard Patrick Beverley on Wednesday night, Fox shared two more players that he would like to see the team acquire ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

How Do The Lakers Get Another Ring ? @buddyhield Myles Turner & Patrick Beverly

Let’s Go 🏆 @Lakers — Rick Fox (@RickFox) August 25, 2022

The Lakers had been in talks with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield earlier this offseason, but those talks were reportedly considered “dead.”

Now, Los Angeles may want to renew those talks with a proven point guard on the roster in Beverley if the team decides to trade Russell Westbrook. The Lakers reportedly are looking to move the former MVP ahead of training camp.

It makes sense that the Lakers would want to move on from Westbrook, as he lacks the perimeter offense that the team desperately needs after losing Malik Monk in free agency. Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.

There’s no doubt that Hield would be an immediate upgrade in the shooting department for Los Angeles. During the 2021-22 campaign, Hield averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

His efficiency was down from beyond the arc from that of the previous season, but he still is a career 39.8 percent shooter from deep. Hield would be able to spot up and score for the Lakers without playing on the ball. That would be extremely helpful in an offense that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James is a fantastic facilitator, and he would benefit from having players like Hield and Turner who can stretch the floor. Turner is a very solid shooter for a center, shooting 34.9 percent from beyond the arc in his career.

The Lakers also have a hole at the center position, and it’s one that Turner could fill easily. He is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, and he would fit well alongside Davis, who is a much more dominant post player than Turner.

Fox knows that Los Angeles would be a much deeper team with Turner and Hield on the roster, even if it means giving up Westbrook (and likely draft picks) to bring them in.

After missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, Los Angeles should be focused on doing whatever it can to give James and Davis the right supporting cast to chase a ring in the 2022-23 campaign.