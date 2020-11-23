   Report: Lakers and Clippers engaged in arms race over Markieff Morris - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been battling over free agents for the last couple of years.

Now, the two teams are fighting over one of the top free agents still available on the market, Markieff Morris.

Morris, 31, was acquired by the Lakers midway through the 2019-20 season.

The journeyman played in just a few regular seasons games for the Lakers due to the coronavirus pandemic. He put up 5.3 points and 3.2 boards per contest in a Lakers uniform.

In addition, he played a reliable role coming off the team’s bench during its championship run. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Although Morris has the opportunity to repeat the success he had with the Lakers, he could look to get something with the Clippers that the Lakers can’t offer.

The veteran would be able to play alongside his brother, Marcus, on the Clippers. As a matter of fact, Markieff Morris reportedly wants to join Marcus Morris, which could result in the Lakers ending up on the losing side of this free-agent battle.