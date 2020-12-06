After signing with the Los Angeles Lakers last month, forward Montrezl Harrell took a possible shot at the leadership of the Los Angeles Clippers while specifically citing the efforts of new Lakers teammate LeBron James.

Montrezl Harrell on playing with LeBron James: "It's not hard to play with one of the greatest players to play this game." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 6, 2020

Montrezl Harrell on LeBron James: "I definitely think his leadership is a tremendous skill to have…We just got great leadership in the locker room overall." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 6, 2020

Harrell signed a two-year deal with the Lakers last month after spending the last three seasons as a member of the Clippers, a team whose 2019-20 season ended in disappointment in September.

In contrast, James led the Lakers to the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade and was rewarded for his play with his fourth Finals MVP award.

James’ leadership has been evident during his previous 17 NBA seasons, with the Lakers being the third different team that he has led to a league title.

As a member of the Miami Heat, James was part of that franchise’s 2012 and 2013 championships. Then, after returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he led them to the franchise’s first-ever title in 2016.

In the aftermath of signing with the Lakers, Harrell spoke of the potential strong chemistry of the Lakers, a positive sign with the start of the NBA season just over two weeks away.