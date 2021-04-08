Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell was fined $20,000 for his role in the scuffle between the Lakers and the Toronto Raptors earlier this week.

Harrell and OG Anunoby were ejected from the game, but the NBA announced that it would be suspending Talen Horton-Tucker, Fred VanVleet and DeAndre Bembry one game for leaving the bench during the scuffle.

Harrell took to Instagram on Thursday to demand that the league give him his money back.

Lakers forward Jared Dudley also spoke out against the league’s decision to fine Harrell, but it doesn’t seem that the big man will get his money back.

The Lakers defeated the Raptors on Tuesday and currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

On the season, Harrell is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field.