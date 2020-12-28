Montana Yao, the estranged wife of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, criticized Larsa Pippen over allegedly spreading false rumors and also took a shot at Pippen over rumors of her being involved with the son of LeBron James.

This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already. https://t.co/ad0XtzkZMP — Montana Yao (@montanayao) December 27, 2020

Pippen and Beasley were seen together recently, sparking rumors of a relationship that led to Yao subsequently filing for divorce from Beasley.

Even before Pippen and Beasley were seen together, Beasley had kicked Yao out of their home, adding to the ugly turmoil surrounding the pair’s tumultuous relationship.

It’s clear that the animosity between Yao and Pippen is still at a fever pitch, with Yao getting new dirt on her rival after rumors surfaced about the 46-year-old Pippen allegedly being involved with 16-year-old Bronny James.

Those rumors have apparently been shot down by both Pippen and the younger James, with the elder James delivering his own criticism over such fodder.

Yet, being able to twist the knife anytime during a bitter feud is something that’s often impossible to avoid. The hope is this entire mess soon fades away with the focus going back on the basketball court.