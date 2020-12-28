- Montana Yao destroys Larsa Pippen for lying about her relationship with Malik Beasley
- Larsa Pippen goes on enraged rant on rumors with Bronny James, also addresses Malik Beasley relationship
- LeBron James sends angry NSFW message amid rumors of Bronny and Larsa Pippen
- Magic Johnson roasts Clippers for trailing Mavs by 50 at halftime
- Bronny James responds to rumors of him shooting his shot with Larsa Pippen
- Report: Anthony Davis out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with new injury
- LeBron James sends bold message to rest of NBA: ‘I’m not your typical guy in his 18th season’
- LeBron James compares himself to Michael Jackson after filthy move on Christmas Day
- LeBron James joins Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong as sole athletes in historic achievement
- Dennis Schroder makes telling admission regarding his future with Lakers in aftermath of extension rumors
Montana Yao destroys Larsa Pippen for lying about her relationship with Malik Beasley
-
- Updated: December 28, 2020
Montana Yao, the estranged wife of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, criticized Larsa Pippen over allegedly spreading false rumors and also took a shot at Pippen over rumors of her being involved with the son of LeBron James.
This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already. https://t.co/ad0XtzkZMP
— Montana Yao (@montanayao) December 27, 2020
Pippen and Beasley were seen together recently, sparking rumors of a relationship that led to Yao subsequently filing for divorce from Beasley.
Even before Pippen and Beasley were seen together, Beasley had kicked Yao out of their home, adding to the ugly turmoil surrounding the pair’s tumultuous relationship.
It’s clear that the animosity between Yao and Pippen is still at a fever pitch, with Yao getting new dirt on her rival after rumors surfaced about the 46-year-old Pippen allegedly being involved with 16-year-old Bronny James.
Those rumors have apparently been shot down by both Pippen and the younger James, with the elder James delivering his own criticism over such fodder.
Yet, being able to twist the knife anytime during a bitter feud is something that’s often impossible to avoid. The hope is this entire mess soon fades away with the focus going back on the basketball court.