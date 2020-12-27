- LeBron James sends angry NSFW message amid rumors of Bronny and Larsa Pippen
- Updated: December 27, 2020
An angry LeBron James took to social media to blast rumors that his son Bronny was slipping into the messages of Larsa Pippen, the 46-year-old ex-wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.
The younger James, who only turned 16 in October, had earlier unleashed his own online criticism at the rumors.
When it comes to family, the elder James has been passionate about protecting it, such as when he attacked LaVar Ball for mentioning his eldest son.
Larsa Pippen has already had brushes with scandal in the past few months, with reports that she was involved with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.
However, any such connection to the younger James, if it were true, would potentially be criminal for Larsa Pippen, considering that the younger James is still a minor.
In the end, this boils down as an attempt to simply use the name of LeBron James as clickbait, nothing more.