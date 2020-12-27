Bronny James, the esteemed son of Los Angles Lakers superstar LeBron James, recently drew speculation for a liking a photo of Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

The younger James responded to the noise and rumors with an angry message.

Safe to say Bronny has had a terrible run at Instagram so far pic.twitter.com/Ux6cBEsonF — Dub (@WMsDiary) December 25, 2020

Bronny responds about the like on Larsa’s picture pic.twitter.com/cQHhNHGCkV — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 27, 2020

The younger James, 16, is still just a teenager in high school.

However, the 46-year-old Larsa Pippen’s recent activity with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has put her in the spotlight. In addition, she has been linked to Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson.

Of course, the younger James is focused on youthful happenings around his age range. The Sierra Canyon School student got put in the friend zone by an Instagram model earlier this year.

It’s safe to say the rising basketball star has learned about the difficult and dark side of social media. He got destroyed earlier this year for posting a clip of himself smoking what appeared to be a marijuana blunt.

The younger James may be more reserved on social media in 2021.