Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is starting to become pretty popular.

After taking his shot at an Instagram model recently, that same model has now said that the younger James is just a friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossipinc)

The Sierra Canyon School student is certainly a rising basketball star in his own right, as he has reportedly gotten offers from some prime basketball colleges dating back to when he was just 10 years old.

Just days ago, he hit an insane buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a contest against a Nevada high school that seemed somewhat reminiscent of some clutch shots his old man has hit.

The elder James has said that he wants to continue playing in the NBA long enough to take the same court as his son for an actual game.

The four-time MVP is preparing to suit up for a quick turnaround to the 2020-21 NBA season, which is set to tip off on Dec. 22.