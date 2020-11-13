As the old saying goes, like father, like son.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, made a remarkable 3-pointer with the time winding down. It happened in a matchup between the younger James’ Sierra Canyon School and Nevada’s Coronado High School.

The shot may remind observers of some 3-pointers that the elder James has made to beat the shot clock on various occasions.

The younger James is coming off his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon, a private school which is located in the San Fernando Valley.

He has been on the radar of several high-profile collegiate basketball programs for years now. In fact, according to reports, the younger James even received scholarship offers from multiple schools at the age of 10.

Several years later, it was revealed that Duke University and the University of Kentucky, two highly regarded basketball schools, had given him offers.