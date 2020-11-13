- Video: Bronny James makes filthy 3-pointer before buzzer in CBC vs. Air Nado matchup
- Report: Lakers worked out promising young Arizona playmaker on Tuesday
- Report: Lakers guard Avery Bradley switches agents, could decline $5M player option
- Report: Lakers ‘open’ to an extension for Kyle Kuzma despite ongoing ‘trade’ talks
- Report: Lakers interested in trading Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan
- Dennis Schroder makes it blatantly clear he doesn’t want to sign with Lakers
- Report: DeMarcus Cousins may not be ready to play on opening day
- Derek Fisher reveals 2 players that remind him of himself from Lakers’ 2020 title squad
- NBA legend claims LeBron James has already cemented his G.O.A.T. status
- Report: Chris Paul doesn’t want to end up on Lakers
Video: Bronny James makes filthy 3-pointer before buzzer in CBC vs. Air Nado matchup
-
- Updated: November 13, 2020
As the old saying goes, like father, like son.
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, made a remarkable 3-pointer with the time winding down. It happened in a matchup between the younger James’ Sierra Canyon School and Nevada’s Coronado High School.
View this post on Instagram
The shot may remind observers of some 3-pointers that the elder James has made to beat the shot clock on various occasions.
The younger James is coming off his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon, a private school which is located in the San Fernando Valley.
He has been on the radar of several high-profile collegiate basketball programs for years now. In fact, according to reports, the younger James even received scholarship offers from multiple schools at the age of 10.
Several years later, it was revealed that Duke University and the University of Kentucky, two highly regarded basketball schools, had given him offers.