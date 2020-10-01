- Report: LeBron James scolded Lakers teammates for celebrating too early
- Damian Lillard insinuates Lakers were trash before LeBron James arrived during heated exchange with fan
- Anthony Davis reacts to joining Shaquille O’Neal and George Mikan in Lakers history
- Markieff Morris says Anthony Davis, not LeBron James, best player in the world
- Video: LeBron James throws down monster reverse putback dunk after buzzer sounds
- LeBron James makes ridiculous $36 million purchase while inside NBA bubble
- Anthony Davis explains why he doesn’t want a career like Rajon Rondo’s or Dwight Howard’s
- Anthony Davis says he plans to go to 9 more NBA Finals with LeBron James
- Source close to LeBron James says NBA title win ‘cements him as the G.O.A.T.’
- Frank Vogel on LeBron James: ‘He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around’
Report: LeBron James scolded Lakers teammates for celebrating too early
-
- Updated: October 1, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
It was a blowout win for the Lakers, who were led by Anthony Davis (34 points) and LeBron James (25 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists).
Despite the big win, James reportedly was not happy when his teammates began celebrating after taking their largest lead of the game at 87-55.
Davis and Dwight Howard were celebrating on the bench, but James warned them that the game was not over, according to Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes.
“Davis, Howard and some players on the Lakers’ bench began making the glasses gesture again as they walked to their bench. James didn’t let this celebratory occurrence slide this time,” Haynes wrote.
James instead implored that his teammates remain locked in.
“Hey, hey! Stop it! Stay locked in!” James shouted at his teammates before entering the huddle. “This s— ain’t over, man.”
The Lakers held on to win Game 1, but it is clear that James doesn’t want a letdown at any point in the series.
The three-time NBA champion is looking to win his fourth title and bring Los Angeles its first title since 2010.