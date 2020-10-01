The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

It was a blowout win for the Lakers, who were led by Anthony Davis (34 points) and LeBron James (25 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists).

Despite the big win, James reportedly was not happy when his teammates began celebrating after taking their largest lead of the game at 87-55.

Davis and Dwight Howard were celebrating on the bench, but James warned them that the game was not over, according to Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes.

“Davis, Howard and some players on the Lakers’ bench began making the glasses gesture again as they walked to their bench. James didn’t let this celebratory occurrence slide this time,” Haynes wrote.

James instead implored that his teammates remain locked in.

“Hey, hey! Stop it! Stay locked in!” James shouted at his teammates before entering the huddle. “This s— ain’t over, man.”

The Lakers held on to win Game 1, but it is clear that James doesn’t want a letdown at any point in the series.

The three-time NBA champion is looking to win his fourth title and bring Los Angeles its first title since 2010.