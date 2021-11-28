Metta Sandiford-Artest makes bold claim about Lakers amidst team’s struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle more than a month into the 2021-22 season.

While it looks like many people around the league have begun writing the Lakers off, there are still those who believe the Lakers will win it all this season. Metta Sandiford-Artest is one of those people.

I got @Lakers winning it this year. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) November 28, 2021

Sandiford-Artest, who had previously been known as Ron Artest and then Metta World Peace, played for the Lakers for a total of six seasons.

His first stint wearing the purple and gold started in 2009. He helped L.A. win a championship that season. Sandiford-Artest definitely knows what it takes to win an NBA title, and it seems that he is seeing that the Lakers can overcome their early season challenges and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy when the season ends.

When they acquired Russell Westbrook this past offseason, the Lakers had likely hoped that an 18th championship banner would be raised in the rafters in no time.

After all, Westbrook was joining a superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis that had shown that it was capable of leading the organization to a title. The Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship.

Instead, chemistry issues are currently hounding the team. Injuries have also played a role in the Lakers’ struggles. James has missed 10 games because of injuries. He was also suspended one game for striking Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face. That led to an unfortunate series of events last week.

The Lakers, who are 10-11 this season, will face the Pistons again on Sunday.