On Thursday night, both Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris and brother Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers were ejected in separate games.

The pair taunted fans who thought the dismissals were planned.

😂😂😂 you know that’s what they thinking! https://t.co/GkoUplKMDr — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) April 9, 2021

Markieff Morris was participating in the Lakers’ battle against the Miami Heat in a 2020 NBA Finals rematch.

The veteran got tossed just before the end of the game for complaining to the referee about a non-foul. He concluded his night with 12 points and three rebounds in a 110-104 loss to the Heat.

As for Marcus Morris, he was back in Los Angeles helping the Clippers versus the red-hot Phoenix Suns. The forward got hit with a technical foul before getting ejected.

On the bright side, the Clippers got a 113-110 win over the Suns. Marcus Morris put up eight points, six rebounds and two steals in the victory.

Both brothers are jovial about their bond on social media from time to time. Apparently, Markieff Morris wanted to join his twin on the Clippers during the offseason.