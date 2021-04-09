- Markieff and Marcus Morris react to getting ejected on the same night in different cities
- LeBron James reacts to the tragic death of DMX
- Dennis Schroder reveals he was dealing with knee injury in game vs. Miami Heat
- Jared Dudley reveals when Anthony Davis and LeBron James will return for Lakers
- Report: LeBron James to produce remake of 1990 cult comedy ‘House Party’
- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kyle Kuzma’s latest injury
- 3 ways Andre Drummond will immediately make an impact on the Lakers offense
- LeBron James’ latest social media post hints that he and Anthony Davis could be returning soon
- Montrezl Harrell demands that NBA give him his money back after hefty fine
- Jared Dudley expresses shock at ‘crazy’ fines handed down after scrum between Lakers and Raptors
Markieff and Marcus Morris react to getting ejected on the same night in different cities
-
- Updated: April 9, 2021
On Thursday night, both Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris and brother Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers were ejected in separate games.
The pair taunted fans who thought the dismissals were planned.
😂😂😂 you know that’s what they thinking! https://t.co/GkoUplKMDr
— Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) April 9, 2021
Markieff Morris was participating in the Lakers’ battle against the Miami Heat in a 2020 NBA Finals rematch.
The veteran got tossed just before the end of the game for complaining to the referee about a non-foul. He concluded his night with 12 points and three rebounds in a 110-104 loss to the Heat.
As for Marcus Morris, he was back in Los Angeles helping the Clippers versus the red-hot Phoenix Suns. The forward got hit with a technical foul before getting ejected.
On the bright side, the Clippers got a 113-110 win over the Suns. Marcus Morris put up eight points, six rebounds and two steals in the victory.
Both brothers are jovial about their bond on social media from time to time. Apparently, Markieff Morris wanted to join his twin on the Clippers during the offseason.