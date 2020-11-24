- Marc Gasol receives warm welcome to Lakers from LeBron James
Marc Gasol receives warm welcome to Lakers from LeBron James
- Updated: November 24, 2020
With Marc Gasol now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Spaniard’s new teammate, LeBron James, is taking time to offer the newcomer a warm welcome to the club.
James and the Lakers hope that another change of scenery for Gasol will have the same success as they try to capture back-to-back titles for the first time since 2010.
Gasol’s brother, Pau, was part of back-to-back titles for the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. However, with his brother now part of his former team, Pau Gasol has hinted about possibly playing for the Lakers again.
It’s not certain that the Lakers will pursue that idea, but if they do, there’s only a limited amount of time before training camp begins after what’s been the shortest offseason in NBA history.
At the age of 35, Marc Gasol still has plenty to offer the Lakers, who are hoping that their investment pays off.