Report: Marc Gasol signs 2-year deal with Lakers

Marc Gasol Lakers Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

A new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers acquired center Marc Gasol in the free-agency market.

The 35-year-old Gasol was originally drafted by the Lakers back in 2007, but chose to remain in Spain before his rights were dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a deal for his brother Pau.

Marc Gasol spent the bulk of his career with the Grizzlies before being traded in February 2019 to the Toronto Raptors, where he played a role in capturing the Raptors’ first-ever NBA title.

The move by the Lakers came in the wake of the departure of Dwight Howard in free agency and the trade of JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers.