- Updated: November 23, 2020
A new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers acquired center Marc Gasol in the free-agency market.
Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020
Gasol will sign a two-year deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020
The 35-year-old Gasol was originally drafted by the Lakers back in 2007, but chose to remain in Spain before his rights were dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a deal for his brother Pau.
Marc Gasol was drafted by the Lakers, but had his rights traded to Memphis for his brother, Pau, before he ever played an NBA game. Now, he'll get a chance to help the Lakers win back-to-back titles. https://t.co/ztEI09NFl0
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020
Marc Gasol spent the bulk of his career with the Grizzlies before being traded in February 2019 to the Toronto Raptors, where he played a role in capturing the Raptors’ first-ever NBA title.
The move by the Lakers came in the wake of the departure of Dwight Howard in free agency and the trade of JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers.