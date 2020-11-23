The Los Angeles Lakers recently agreed to a deal with big man Marc Gasol, and it looks like his brother, Pau, could soon be back in the Purple and Gold as well.

Albeit, the reunion could be purely ceremonial.

Based on Pau Gasol’s recent social media activity, it looks like he wants to re-sign with his former squad to at least retire as a member of the Lakers.

Pau Gasol likes this tweet saying the Lakers should sign him, or at least sign him so he can retire a Laker. 🍿 (via @EricPincus) pic.twitter.com/7jJqILESOS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2020

Pau Gasol spent much of his career with the Lakers. During that time, he was named to three All-Star teams and won two NBA championships.

He also formed a meaningful relationship with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant both on and off the court.

Now, Marc Gasol will continue his family’s relationship with the team. Over the weekend, it was reported that he signed a two-year deal with the Lakers.

Marc Gasol has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He has three All-Star Game appearances, Defensive Player of the Year award and NBA championship on his resume.

He’ll be looking to win a title with the Lakers in the 2020-21 season.