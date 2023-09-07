Lakers news: Details leaked on Austin Reaves’ limited edition AR1 ‘Stars & Stripes’ shoe

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and global performance brand Rigorer are set to release their second colorway of the Rigorer AR1.

This version of the shoe will be the “Stars & Stripes” colorway, which is a tribute to Team USA’s legacy, as Reaves looks to return the team to glory during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It will be limited to 1,000 pairs globally and shock-dropped exclusively on KICKS CREW with the price set at $110.

It’s a huge moment for Reaves, who has quickly become one of the most recognizable figures on the Lakers after a strong 2022-23 season. He has carried that play into the offseason while competing with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Reaves debuted this new colorway on-court during the FIBA World Cup, and soon it will be available for fans to purchase as well.

“I’m glad we could find a partner like KICKS CREW to make my vision of having a high-performance shoe available to fans worldwide come true,” Reaves said in a press release.

In the 2022-23 season, which was just Reaves’ second in the NBA, the young guard showed that he could be an impact player in a bench role and as a starter for the Lakers. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Reaves took his play to another level in the playoffs, as he averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers guard earned himself a new four-year deal this offseason because of his play, and he looks to be a major part of the team’s future.

“The KICKS CREW team has been thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for Austin Reaves’ signature shoe,” said KICKS CREW cofounder Ross Adrian Yip. “We share the same goal of providing fans and consumers accessibility to high-quality products from around the world, and I am proud that KICKS CREW is the platform delivering on that.”

Reaves has also played well in a bench role for Team USA, helping lead the team to the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The AR1 “Stars & Stripes” features a colorway that resembles the American flag, combining the iconic white, red, and blue. It will come with a specially designed box.

There are a ton of great features in the shoe, including a woven cocoon upper, showtime foam tech midsole, bubble lacing system, anti-slip sole and more.

The Rigorer AR1 “Stars & Stripes” will be released at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST) on Saturday, Sept. 9. There will be 1,000 pairs available exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM.