Kyle Kuzma and Jared Dudley Slam San Francisco 49ers’ Effort To Support Black Lives Matter Protests

Los Angeles Lakers forwards Kyle Kuzma and Jared Dudley took to Twitter to ridicule the San Francisco 49ers’ effort to stand for black lives on social media.

The two players stood up for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

Crazy! Just remember every NFL player, executive , owner, and president who talk bad about Kap peaceful protest… This is what he was talking about.. No more dancing around the topic.. You either with us or not. Pick a side https://t.co/GYMcLs2x9Z — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 3, 2020

Kaepernick began protesting unchecked police brutality in 2016, which would end up being his last season in the NFL.

This was four years ago:pic.twitter.com/95TIH1nD29 — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 2, 2020

Dudley and Kuzma have both been active in advocating for justice for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police late last month.

Most notably, Dudley and Kuzma joined in with the entire Lakers team to post a clear message on Instagram.

Amid protests across the country calling for justice for George Floyd, LeBron, AD and other Lakers players posted this message to Instagram on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LURL4flQp7 — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2020

In addition, Kuzma took shots at both President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the lack of ongoing financial support for low-income Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire Laker franchise has been strong in its advocating for justice amid the political protests surging across the United States.