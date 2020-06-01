- Kyle Kuzma Takes Direct Shots at Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Amid Political Protests
- LeBron James Stands Behind Nick Wright’s Impassioned Plea to White People
- Entire Lakers Team Stands Behind One Powerful Message Amid Political Protests Across America
- LeBron James Condemns Media for Not Showing ‘Peaceful’ Protests Across America
- Vanessa Bryant Releases Strong Political Statement Using Kobe Bryant ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Photo
- LeBron James Sends Emphatic Message Amid Political Protests Across America
- Lakers Release Statement on ‘Racism, Bigotry, Violence and Prejudice’ Ravaging Nation
- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith Seen Biking Together in Streets of Los Angeles
- Savannah James Sends Emotional Message About ‘Raising Young Black Men’ as Chaos Across Country Unfolds
- Fox News Host Slams LeBron James for Post on Colin Kaepernick and Police Brutality: ‘How Dare He’
Kyle Kuzma Takes Direct Shots at Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Amid Political Protests
-
- Updated: June 1, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma weighed in on multiple issues that are currently plaguing the United States.
Kuzma reacted on Twitter to news that President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are planning to stop issuing stimulus checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a lot of poor folk out there and Trump & McConnell are deciding to end stimulus checks… but you want the looting to stop. Ass backwards country.
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 1, 2020
Then, the 24-year-old questioned the leadership of both Trump and McConnell, with political protests occurring across the United States.
Trump tells governors of states that they need to control their states…. I thought presidents are the leaders of countries? Shame on Trump and McConnell.
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 1, 2020
Kuzma has been active during the protests, which are seeking justice for George Floyd and the end of unchecked police brutality on people of color.
The Lakers forward recently joined the rest of the team in posting a united message among all players.
This isn’t the first time Kuzma has been politically active.
He has advocated to help his hometown, Flint, Mich., throughout the Flint water crisis.
He has also said that he hopes to one day have as big of an impact in his hometown as fellow teammate LeBron James has had in his.