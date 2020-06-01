Kyle Kuzma Takes Direct Shots at Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Amid Political Protests

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma weighed in on multiple issues that are currently plaguing the United States.

Kuzma reacted on Twitter to news that President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are planning to stop issuing stimulus checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a lot of poor folk out there and Trump & McConnell are deciding to end stimulus checks… but you want the looting to stop. Ass backwards country. — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 1, 2020

Then, the 24-year-old questioned the leadership of both Trump and McConnell, with political protests occurring across the United States.

Trump tells governors of states that they need to control their states…. I thought presidents are the leaders of countries? Shame on Trump and McConnell. — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 1, 2020

Kuzma has been active during the protests, which are seeking justice for George Floyd and the end of unchecked police brutality on people of color.

The Lakers forward recently joined the rest of the team in posting a united message among all players.

This isn’t the first time Kuzma has been politically active.

He has advocated to help his hometown, Flint, Mich., throughout the Flint water crisis.

He has also said that he hopes to one day have as big of an impact in his hometown as fellow teammate LeBron James has had in his.