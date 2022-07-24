Malik Monk’s optimistic tone on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis pledging to ‘make it work’

It is looking more and more likely that the Los Angeles Lakers will head into the regular season with their present set of core players.

While Russell Westbrook has been involved in trade rumors in recent weeks, it seems that there is no deal on the horizon. A piece of good news for Lakers fans is that Westbrook and the team’s other stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, reportedly got on a phone call earlier in the offseason and vowed to “make it work.”

Former Lakers guard Malik Monk was recently asked by TMZ Sports if he thinks it’s possible for his former teammates to accomplish that, and he answered in the affirmative.

“They grown men, especially when they have convos like that,” Monk said. “I think it’ll work out for them ’cause they all great.”

Monk was one of the bright spots for L.A. last season. The former lottery pick had a career year, going for 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 3-pointers per game, all of which were career-highs.

His performance led to him being coveted by at least one other team in the offseason. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the University of Kentucky product decided to sign a two-year, $19 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

It remains to be seen if Monk can continue his production now that he is with a different team.

As for the Lakers, the franchise will look to get back to being a title contender after missing the postseason last season. It will be interesting to see if the organization is able to make significant roster changes before the regular season starts or competes again with its current Big 3.