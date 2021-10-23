Magic Johnson denounces Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard for their scuffle on Lakers bench

During Friday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a scuffle on the bench.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson was irritated about the public incident, and called out the team for its flaws.

Dwight Howard and AD got into a physical altercation on the bench…in my 42 years of being associated with the Lakers organization, I’ve never seen something like that smh — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 23, 2021

The Lakers lost to the Suns by a score of 115-105.

Davis, 28, put up 22 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. Howard, on the other hand, went scoreless in nine minutes of play.

In addition to the dramatic altercation with Howard and Davis, Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was caught pointing a finger gun at a fan in the crowd.

The Lakers have a ton of work cut out for themselves. The team has yet to win a contest with the new-look roster.

The Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.