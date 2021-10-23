Video: Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into heated shoving match on Lakers bench

The Los Angeles Lakers dug themselves a hole in the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, and emotions started to run high.

At one point during a timeout, big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into an argument on the Lakers bench.

After a promising first quarter in which Russell Westbrook looked good, L.A. went cold from the field and its defense disappeared.

The Lakers are trailing the defending Western Conference champs 57-44 at halftime.

After a dominant opening night performance against the Golden State Warriors, Davis shot only 1-of-5 from the field in the first half against Phoenix and scored just four points.

Everyone in the purple and gold will need to pick it up, particularly on the offensive end, in the third quarter if the team has any real chance of winning.