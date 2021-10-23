- Video: Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into heated shoving match on Lakers bench
- Video: Russell Westbrook scores on Devin Booker, proceeds to taunt him in front of Lakers crowd
- Frank Vogel announces Lakers’ starting lineup for highly anticipated matchup vs. Suns
- Myles Garrett compares himself to Shaquille O’Neal as NFL officials continue to swallow whistles
- Paul Pierce flexes on ‘haters’ who claim Dwight Howard should have made top 75 list over him
- LeBron James says he has a ‘burning desire’ to win more titles and catch Michael Jordan
- Dwight Howard’s one-word response to being snubbed on NBA’s list of 75 greatest players of all time
- Anthony Davis gives hilarious update on Russell Westbrook: He’s ‘talking s–t to everybody’
- Paul Pierce compares current Lakers team to washed-up 2003-04 team with Karl Malone and Gary Payton
- Frank Vogel gives worrisome update on Kendrick Nunn after Lakers receive his MRI results
Video: Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into heated shoving match on Lakers bench
-
- Updated: October 22, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers dug themselves a hole in the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, and emotions started to run high.
At one point during a timeout, big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into an argument on the Lakers bench.
Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into a shoving match on the bench 😳 pic.twitter.com/ShAfxfilbB
— Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) October 23, 2021
After a promising first quarter in which Russell Westbrook looked good, L.A. went cold from the field and its defense disappeared.
The Lakers are trailing the defending Western Conference champs 57-44 at halftime.
After a dominant opening night performance against the Golden State Warriors, Davis shot only 1-of-5 from the field in the first half against Phoenix and scored just four points.
Everyone in the purple and gold will need to pick it up, particularly on the offensive end, in the third quarter if the team has any real chance of winning.