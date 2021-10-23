- Video: Rajon Rondo points finger gun at fan, who gets thrown out for slapping his hand away
- Video: Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into heated shoving match on Lakers bench
- Video: Russell Westbrook scores on Devin Booker, proceeds to taunt him in front of Lakers crowd
- Frank Vogel announces Lakers’ starting lineup for highly anticipated matchup vs. Suns
- Myles Garrett compares himself to Shaquille O’Neal as NFL officials continue to swallow whistles
- Paul Pierce flexes on ‘haters’ who claim Dwight Howard should have made top 75 list over him
- LeBron James says he has a ‘burning desire’ to win more titles and catch Michael Jordan
- Dwight Howard’s one-word response to being snubbed on NBA’s list of 75 greatest players of all time
- Anthony Davis gives hilarious update on Russell Westbrook: He’s ‘talking s–t to everybody’
- Paul Pierce compares current Lakers team to washed-up 2003-04 team with Karl Malone and Gary Payton
Video: Rajon Rondo points finger gun at fan, who gets thrown out for slapping his hand away
-
- Updated: October 22, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by a huge margin to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and it got ugly in more ways than one.
At one point, Rajon Rondo got into it with a fan who was subsequently kicked out of Staples Center.
Lakers down 30 while Rajon Rondo fake shoots a fan in the face pic.twitter.com/siC9NqNHnB
— Dead Serious (@Deadseriousness) October 23, 2021
After a relatively close first quarter, L.A. fell behind by 13 points at halftime as its offense went cold. Things got even worse in the third quarter, as Phoenix extended its lead to 27 at the end of the period.
The Lakers’ defense was also poor, as the Suns were seemingly able to get whatever shot they wanted on the offensive end.
The Lakers are coming off an opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors. A second loss in as many games, especially in blowout fashion, will cause lots of angst and restlessness throughout the Southland.