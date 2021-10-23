Video: Rajon Rondo points finger gun at fan, who gets thrown out for slapping his hand away

The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by a huge margin to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and it got ugly in more ways than one.

At one point, Rajon Rondo got into it with a fan who was subsequently kicked out of Staples Center.

Lakers down 30 while Rajon Rondo fake shoots a fan in the face pic.twitter.com/siC9NqNHnB — Dead Serious (@Deadseriousness) October 23, 2021

After a relatively close first quarter, L.A. fell behind by 13 points at halftime as its offense went cold. Things got even worse in the third quarter, as Phoenix extended its lead to 27 at the end of the period.

The Lakers’ defense was also poor, as the Suns were seemingly able to get whatever shot they wanted on the offensive end.

The Lakers are coming off an opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors. A second loss in as many games, especially in blowout fashion, will cause lots of angst and restlessness throughout the Southland.