Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James played an important role as NBA players decided whether or not they’d boycott the rest of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

After consulting former President Barack Obama for advice during the league’s brief hiatus earlier this week, James complimented the former commander in chief following Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"President Obama is a great man. I wish he was still President of the United States." – LeBron James pic.twitter.com/Nf4IHgb372 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 30, 2020

James is perhaps the biggest activist among active athletes in this day and age. He has a long history of voicing his opinion on polarizing issues and being an advocate for social justice.

When players spoke with team owners on Thursday to discuss whether the playoffs should continue, James let it be known that he and his colleagues wanted to get back to work. However, James made it clear that owners needed to use their wealth and power to initiate change.

Earlier this summer, James publicly endorsed Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, in the upcoming presidential election.

Some around the league have been so impressed with James’ passion for social justice that they have suggested James himself should run for office someday.