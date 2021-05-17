   LeBron James throws shade at Solomon Hill for injuring him earlier in the season - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made it through a somewhat chaotic regular season schedule, surviving major injuries and health scares.

LeBron James still has some soreness from a high ankle sprain he suffered in late March, not just physically but also emotionally.

The injury knocked him out of the lineup for several weeks, and it even led some to speculate that, after 18 spectacular seasons, perhaps age and attrition had finally caught up to him.

James returned to the Lakers’ lineup for the final two games of the regular season, and he looked pretty close to his usual self.

However, late in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he appeared to reaggravate the injured ankle.

Head coach Frank Vogel said afterward that he’s not concerned about James’ ankle, saying that it’s “good to go.”