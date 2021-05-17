In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday game against the New Orleans Pelicans, there was a scare when LeBron James appeared to reaggravate his right ankle.

However, after the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave an optimistic update on the four-time MVP.

Frank Vogel said LeBron is “good to go. No issues.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 17, 2021

The Lakers cruised to a 110-98 win over a seriously shorthanded Pelicans team, allowing them to finish seventh in the Western Conference despite being ravaged by injuries over the past few months.

In addition to James missing several weeks due to his severe high ankle sprain, fellow superstar Anthony Davis was forced to sit for over two months due to a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis.

More recently, starting point guard Dennis Schroder missed several games after being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It was the second time he missed a stretch of action for that reason.

The Lakers will start what they hope is a run at back-to-back NBA championships on Wednesday when they face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.