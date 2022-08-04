LeBron James’ son Bronny receives his first set of tattoos

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is entering his senior year of high school, and he has been growing up before everyone’s eyes.

On Wednesday, it was revealed on Instagram that the younger James has just received his first tattoo.

The younger James is starting to receive some serious interest from college basketball programs, including Rutgers University, a less-heralded school located in New Jersey.

He currently attends Sierra Canyon School, a private school located in the San Fernando Valley, and although he isn’t necessarily seen as a can’t-miss NBA prospect, many feel he has potential.

The elder James has made it clear that he wants to play on the same NBA team as his son. It remains to be seen how that would happen. The Lakers would somehow have to draft the younger James or the elder James would have to join a different team.

The elder James will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Lakers starting on Thursday. He will be entering the final year of his current contract this coming season.

Many have speculated that perhaps he’ll seriously consider leaving L.A. next summer as a free agent, especially given the current state of the franchise.

The Lakers, as their roster currently stands, will likely be a playoff team if healthy, but not a championship contender.

However, NBA reporter Brian Windhorst recently said that he doesn’t think the elder James will depart from the team.