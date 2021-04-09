- LeBron James reacts to the tragic death of DMX
- Dennis Schroder reveals he was dealing with knee injury in game vs. Miami Heat
- Jared Dudley reveals when Anthony Davis and LeBron James will return for Lakers
- Report: LeBron James to produce remake of 1990 cult comedy ‘House Party’
- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kyle Kuzma’s latest injury
- 3 ways Andre Drummond will immediately make an impact on the Lakers offense
- LeBron James’ latest social media post hints that he and Anthony Davis could be returning soon
- Montrezl Harrell demands that NBA give him his money back after hefty fine
- Jared Dudley expresses shock at ‘crazy’ fines handed down after scrum between Lakers and Raptors
- Ben McLemore issues glowing statement about the chance to play with the ‘best player in the world LeBron James’
LeBron James reacts to the tragic death of DMX
-
- Updated: April 9, 2021
On Friday, it was announced that hip hop legend DMX, with the birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James offered tribute to the artist following the tragic news.
❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021
James, 36, showed his support and prayers for the artist after he was hospitalized earlier this month.
Several NBA stars have good relationships with hip hop artists and rappers. As a result, players are shaken when deaths like DMX’s occur.
The Lakers lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night by a score of 110-104. James and big man Anthony Davis, who have been sidelined for the last few weeks, were unable to participate in the 2020 NBA Finals rematch.
However, the pair’s return seems to be around the corner. James has shown his alacrity to get on the floor as soon as possible.
On the season, James is collecting 25.4 points, 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers hold a 32-20 record.