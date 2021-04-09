On Friday, it was announced that hip hop legend DMX, with the birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James offered tribute to the artist following the tragic news.

James, 36, showed his support and prayers for the artist after he was hospitalized earlier this month.

Several NBA stars have good relationships with hip hop artists and rappers. As a result, players are shaken when deaths like DMX’s occur.

The Lakers lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night by a score of 110-104. James and big man Anthony Davis, who have been sidelined for the last few weeks, were unable to participate in the 2020 NBA Finals rematch.

However, the pair’s return seems to be around the corner. James has shown his alacrity to get on the floor as soon as possible.

On the season, James is collecting 25.4 points, 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Lakers hold a 32-20 record.