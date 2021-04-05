Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been out of the lineup since March 20 after he suffered an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, James has been putting in the work in his rehab.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin joined SportsCenter to detail James’ recovery.

McMenamin revealed that James wakes up at 5 a.m. to begin his rehab as he eyes a return to the Lakers lineup.

“He wants to get back to the court,” he said. “He’s itching for it.”

James, 36, was having yet another MVP-caliber season before going down with the injury.

In 41 games this season, James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

With James out of the lineup, the Lakers have fallen to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

While the timetable to return for the four-time NBA champion is four to six weeks, the Lakers certainly hope that James will be able to return sooner rather than later as they fight for positioning in the Western Conference’s playoff race.