Recently, Los Angeles Lakers fans have been holding their breath, waiting for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to return from injury.

According to reserve forward Jared Dudley, the team’s dynamic duo will be back within a few weeks.

“A.D. is coming along. He’s on the court and doing definitely his little workouts, his calves,” said Dudley. “I’m in the weight room with him. He’s gonna be getting on the floor more this week. He’s gonna do about 30 minutes nonstop. He’s gonna get to playing here shortly, and so give him a couple more weeks.”

Davis has been out since mid-February with a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis, while James suffered a high ankle sprain nearly three weeks ago.

“‘Bron just got out of the boot. He’s moving forward,” Dudley added. “And [Andre] Drummond is back, so listen, within the next three to four weeks, we’re gonna have everybody back, and then we’re rolling.”

Not surprisingly, the Purple and Gold have struggled without them.

The signing of Drummond should help stop the bleeding a bit, but make no mistake: The Lakers need to return to full health.

Once the Lakers do return to full health, however, many around the league still feel like they’re the team to beat in the Western Conference, if not the entire NBA.

There is a little more than a month to go in the regular season.