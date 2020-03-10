- Report: LeBron James Questionable for Tomorrow’s Game vs. Brooklyn Nets
Report: LeBron James Questionable for Tomorrow’s Game vs. Brooklyn Nets
-
- Updated: March 10, 2020
All of a sudden, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seems to be getting serious MVP attention.
However, his MVP campaign may have to be put on hold for Tuesday’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets. That’s because James is currently listed as questionable for that matchup.
LeBron James (sore groin) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn, while Anthony Davis (sore elbow) and Alex Caruso (sore hamstring) are probable.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 10, 2020
James has dealt with groin issues over the past couple seasons and the Lakers have tried to be cautious with James as a result.
Despite that, the four-time MVP has suited up for 59 of the Lakers’ 62 total games so far this season.
In those 59 games, James is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. He’s a major reason why the Lakers currently find themselves with a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Nets, they’re currently fighting for their playoff lives. At 29-34 on the season, the Nets currently sit at the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve lost five of their last eight games.
Perhaps, the Nets’ recent struggles could end up playing a role in whether or not James ends up playing on Tuesday.
If the Lakers believe they can win without James on the court, they may be more encouraged to rest the 35-year-old superstar.