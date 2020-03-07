Kyle Kuzma Boldly Explains Why LeBron James Is Definitive MVP

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers logged perhaps their biggest win of the season by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-103.

L.A. was led by LeBron James, who finished the night 37 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals.

After the game, teammate Kyle Kuzma explained why James deserves to win the league MVP award this season.

Kuzma on LeBron "He's the MVP. He shows it every night, every day he comes in… 38 points, guarding Giannis for the majority of the game. He did a great job and was the key to really slowing him down." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 7, 2020

Going into Friday’s game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was considered the frontrunner for the MVP award. He had a great game himself and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

However, James guarded Antetokounmpo for stretches of the contest and was able to contain him. That was especially true in the second half.

With the rest of the Lakers roster struggling to make shots, James keyed a 19-10 run in the second quarter that turned a 38-29 deficit into a 48-48 tie at halftime.

The Lakers then scored 18 unanswered points after trailing 55-50 with 10:08 left in the third quarter. The Bucks were never really a threat after that extended run by Los Angeles.

If the Lakers can continue to handle some of the league’s best teams like they did on Friday, perhaps James will have a real chance of winning his fifth MVP award by the end of this season.