Anthony Davis Passionately Defends LeBron James as the League’s MVP

Anthony Davis believes LeBron James should be named the MVP for the 2019-20 season, and he wants everyone to know why.

Though Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered to be the frontrunner for this season’s MVP award, Davis knows that what James is doing shouldn’t be overlooked.

“At 35, what this [expletive] is doing is incredible,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “He is the MVP. That’s no disrespect to that [expletive] in Milwaukee. Giannis is having a hell of a year, but if you think about what the most valuable player means, that’s ’Bron to us. Look at our numbers when he’s off the floor. He’s the MVP.”

After a weekend in which the Los Angeles Lakers faced two of the top teams in the NBA, James led his team to two straight victories and showed why he deserves to win the league’s top individual award.

Against the Bucks on Friday, James put up 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He also made 12-of-21 field-goal attempts and 12-of-15 of his free throws. As a result, the Lakers won, 113-103.

On Sunday, James faced Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in a growing rivalry between two teams sharing the same city and home floor. The Lakers defeated the Clippers, 112-103.

James had another MVP-worthy performance with 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Though he didn’t shoot particularly well versus the Clippers, James scored when it mattered most. He scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, outplaying Leonard in a statement game that had a playoff atmosphere.

At 35 years old, James is still a force to be reckoned with. A fifth MVP award could be in the making for the 16-time All-Star if he continues his recent level of excellence all the way to the end of the season.