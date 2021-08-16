LeBron James promotes classy farewell message to players that Lakers parted ways with in offseason

The official Los Angeles Lakers Instagram account recently published a post thanking Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and some of the team’s other key departures this offseason.

Lakers superstar LeBron James engaged with the post and wished everyone well.

The consensus seems to be that the Lakers are in a much better spot today than they were when the offseason started. However, there is no denying that L.A. has suffered some substantial losses over the past month or so.

Some of the losses were anticipated, and others were not. Regardless, the Lakers’ decisions were calculated, and the roster looks fantastic for the 2021-22 season.

L.A. is considered the favorite to win next year’s title, and that’s due in large part to the addition of Russell Westbrook. With Westbrook, the Lakers will feature an intimidating Big 3 of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

It’s shaping up to be a fun season, and it could end with another NBA title.