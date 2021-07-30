- Kyle Kuzma thanks Lakers fans on Instagram amidst inclusion in trade for Russell Westbrook
- DeMar DeRozan held talks with LeBron James to join the Lakers before Russell Westbrook deal eliminated that option
- Montrezl Harrell aggressively breaks silence following news of Lakers trade
- Report: Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay ‘loudest names’ linked to Lakers
- Lakers become 2022 NBA title favorites after agreeing to trade for Russell Westbrook
- Report: There was a ‘strong level of disagreement’ within Lakers organization on trading for Russell Westbrook
- Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis expressed willingness to change positions in conversation with Russell Westbrook
- Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers
- Report: Lakers to sign Oklahoma shooting guard to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers to sign Gonzaga product to 2-way contract
Kyle Kuzma thanks Lakers fans on Instagram amidst inclusion in trade for Russell Westbrook
-
- Updated: July 30, 2021
On Friday, forward Kyle Kuzma thanked the Los Angeles Lakers fans following the agreed upon trade that sent him to the Washington Wizards.
View this post on Instagram
Kuzma was the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The 26-year-old has played for the Lakers for the entirety of his career in the NBA. During the 2018-19 campaign, Kuzma showed a ton of promise by averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
The Lakers managed to keep him while giving a king’s ransom to the New Orleans Pelicans for superstar Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019. However, Kuzma never found a groove after Davis arrived to L.A.
In fact, Kuzma put up just 12.9 points and 6.1 boards per game last season. He was ineffective in the Lakers’ first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 playoffs.
On Thursday, the Lakers dealt Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks.