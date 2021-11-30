LeBron James pops up on injury report ahead of Lakers matchup vs. Kings

Multiple key players are listed on the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

LeBron James is questionable for the contest, which is certainly an unwelcome sight for Lakers fans. Avery Bradley, meanwhile, will miss the game with a thumb sprain.

Of course, the top concern is James’ health. The Lakers will have to rely heavily on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis if James is unable to go.

James has been limited to just 11 games this season due to a variety of availability issues. When he’s been on the floor, he has been able to play at a very high level.

The 36-year-old is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

In the long run, the Lakers are going to need James to stay healthy if they want to challenge for the title this season.

As for Bradley, it remains to be seen who will start in his place against the Kings. The 31-year-old has appeared in 21 games this season and started 16 of them.

Bradley is averaging 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season on just 38.1 percent shooting.

The Lakers have a handful of options for potential replacements for Bradley in the starting lineup, but only time will tell which way Frank Vogel chooses to go.

Whichever route Vogel takes for Tuesday’s starting lineup, he’s likely feeling pressure to make the right decision. Many folks feel that his job could be in danger.