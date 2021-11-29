LeBron James’ blunt response when asked if he reaggravated his abdominal injury vs. Pistons

LeBron James has been back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers lately after suffering an abdominal injury, but it seems like the ailment hasn’t completely healed.

Late in L.A.’s contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening, James appeared to reaggravate the injury, but he feels like he’ll be able to continue playing on it.

LeBron on reaggravating his abdominal injury and if it'll affect him moving forward: "Nah, I'm alright. I'll be ready to go Tuesday." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 29, 2021

The four-time MVP had a great game against Detroit, scoring 33 points and dropping nine assists. He looked like his usual active and aggressive self after playing with an uncharacteristic lack of urgency and energy on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

James attacked the basket on a regular basis and helped reignite the Lakers’ transition game, which was a bit off at times against Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook also played well with 25 points and nine dimes while shooting 10-of-16 from the field. He has picked up his efficiency over the past several games for L.A.

The Lakers played very strong ball for most of the second half on Sunday, building a lead that got as large as 19 at one point. Detroit made a late run to make it interesting, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lakers from gaining a much needed win and getting back to .500 on the season.