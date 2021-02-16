Despite the possibility of the Los Angeles Lakers being without Anthony Davis for an extended period, LeBron James is adopting the philosophy that the roadblock is a good challenge for himself and his teammates.

LeBron on team's mentality with AD going down and potentially missing time: "It's always next man up." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 15, 2021

Davis left the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets with an injury that had some wondering if he had torn his Achilles. Following an MRI, it was revealed to be a calf strain, though he’ll be re-evaluated in two or three weeks.

James’ fearless approach mirrors the attitude he had while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, when players such as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith also missed lengthy stretches of a season.

Though the Lakers lost on Sunday, they still hold a 21-7 record on the season, second-best among all Western Conference teams and 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz.

While James is embracing the challenge ahead, the Lakers do need to find players that can fill the gaps left by Davis’ absence. In 23 games this season, the veteran superstar is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.