Video: LeBron James angrily shoves Desmond Bane, proceeds to confront him afterward

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to upset the fourth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, and at one point in the contest, things got a bit testy.

LeBron James and Grizzlies swingman Desmond Bane got into it and exchanged some words and physicality.

LeBron James pushes whoever he wants with no repercussions. pic.twitter.com/a3DYKLKY5f — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) January 10, 2022

James has been carrying the Lakers thus far in the first half. He has been on a tear lately and is looking like his usual MVP self after a slow, injury-riddled start to the season.

The Lakers are 21-19 on the season and looking to climb the Western Conference standings.

This contest against the Grizzlies carries playoff implications, as L.A. is likely hoping to end the regular season with some type of home-court advantage.

If the Lakers beat the Grizzlies, it would give them a five-game winning streak, which would also go a long way towards alleviating the anxiety surrounding the team.