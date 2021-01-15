Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back wins over the Houston Rockets, the Rockets held a team meeting.

The team has been struggling this season, as Houston is just 4-6 through its first 10 games.

Rockets guard Jae’Sean Tate revealed that the team held a meeting to try to get back to playing better basketball.

Jae'Sean Tate: "We had a team meeting after that last game against the Lakers and we drew the line there. Everybody has so much to prove." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 15, 2021

Soon after, Houston traded superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, shaking up the franchise and the NBA as a whole.

While Tate’s comments seem related to the team and not Harden, the Rockets now have even more to prove after the deal.

Houston added guard Victor Oladipo in the trade, but it will be facing an upwards battle to contend in the Western Conference.

Obviously, the Lakers took care of business twice against the Rockets and are viewed as one of the top contenders in the West.

If the Rockets want a chance to compete with Los Angeles, they certainly will need to improve after their first 10 games.

With Harden on the move, Houston has a chance to create a new identity for itself the rest of this season.