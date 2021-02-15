Los Angeles Lakers veteran Anthony Davis left Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets early after suffering a leg injury.

The superstar reportedly re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and will get an MRI on Monday.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The Lakers have been very cautious with Davis this season.

After all, he has been dealing with Achillies issues for the last few weeks. The veteran has missed time on the court due to the injury.

The big man has played in over 20 games this season. The Lakers had a speedy turnaround from last season to this season because they won the 2020 championship in October 2020.

Davis is in his second season with the Lakers. He signed a massive extension with the franchise in the offseason.