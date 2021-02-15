- Anthony Davis departs Lakers game vs. Nuggets after suffering worrisome injury
Anthony Davis departs Lakers game vs. Nuggets after suffering worrisome injury
- Updated: February 15, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to an apparent leg injury.
Anthony Davis came up hobbling and grabbed at his Achilles. He shot his free throws and walked off the court gingerly. Hope he’s alright. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cCST4aGper
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 15, 2021
Davis, 27, has been dealing with an Achilles injury this season.
As a matter of fact, he’s missed game action as a result of the discomfort.
Of course, the Lakers had a very short period to get ready for the 2020-21 campaign. They wrapped up last season in October 2020 by a winning a championship against the Miami Heat.
Although the Lakers’ rapid transition to the new season hasn’t been easy for them, they’re still thriving. The Lakers held the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference coming into Sunday’s battle versus the Nuggets.