On Friday evening, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis returned to the court after missing two games with Achilles tendonosis.

He had a great game with 35 points and nine rebounds, but after the game, he said that he continued to experience soreness as a result of the injury.

AD says that his Achilles "got sore towards the end… late game it was kinda bothering me a little bit." He was grateful Vogel got him out for the last two minutes. He says he'll get treatment tomorrow and see how it feels for Sunday. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 13, 2021

Anytime an athlete experiences soreness or discomfort in or near his Achilles tendon, it’s concerning because of the hypothetical potential of him rupturing the tendon.

After a slow start on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis started to catch fire in the second quarter and look like his usual self again.

His scoring is down a little so far this season, but he has started to pick things up in that category over the last couple of weeks.

The Lakers trailed big against Memphis in the first quarter, but they gradually turned things up and were in control by the fourth quarter.

LeBron James chipped in with a strong performance, while forward Kyle Kuzma added 20 points and 10 boards off the bench.

With a seven-game winning streak, L.A. is on the heels of the Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA.