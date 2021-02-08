- Report: Anthony Davis ‘very likely’ to miss Monday’s game vs. Thunder due to Achilles injury
Report: Anthony Davis ‘very likely’ to miss Monday’s game vs. Thunder due to Achilles injury
- Updated: February 8, 2021
It seems that the Los Angeles Lakers will be missing a key player in their Monday tiff against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The team announced that Anthony Davis is questionable to play because he is currently suffering from tendonosis in his right Achilles tendon. However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin has reported that the All-Star forward is “very likely” to sit out the match.
“A league source told ESPN it is ‘very likely’ Davis will miss the Thunder game as a precaution and that Davis, 27, has been managing the discomfort ‘for a while,'” McMenamin wrote.
This is not the first time that Davis will not suit up for a game this season due to an injury. Recently, he missed a game due to a quad contusion.
If the big man ends up not playing against the Thunder, hopefully the time off can allow the big man to recover from the various injuries he has been nursing since the beginning of the season.
Even Lakers coach Frank Vogel admitted that these ailments have contributed to Davis’ slow start to the season.
Currently, Davis is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game — numbers that are below his career averages.