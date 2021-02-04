The Los Angeles Lakers have been firing on all cylinders this season even though they had the shortest time to recover from competing and coming out victorious in the NBA bubble back in October.

Although the Lakers are widely regarded as the team to beat this season as it attempts to pull off the repeat, Anthony Davis has had his fair share of struggles.

The superstar forward has dealt with injury problems, which head coach Frank Vogel admits has slowed him down.

Frank Vogel thinks that the nagging injuries AD has had have "slowed him down" a little bit, but that he's slowly starting to round into form. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 3, 2021

Davis has missed three games so far this season due to injury, and it would be safe to assume he could miss quite a few more before the playoffs roll around.

Davis is currently averaging 22.3 points per game, his lowest point total since his second year in the league (20.8). The 27-year-old has had some impressive outings, but other nights he’s struggled offensively.

Although Davis is favored to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award as he’s been tremendous on that end of the floor, the superstar’s struggles offensively have been a concern and noticeable.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team hasn’t missed a beat outside of a few losses on its home floor and two losses away from Staples Center. Davis’ production and health will continue to be monitored throughout the season, with this team needing him healthy when the postseason begins.