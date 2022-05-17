Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed three players that he would want to be his teammate if he were to face Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in a game of 2-on-2.

James chose Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and his former teammate Kyrie Irving as potential teammates in a matchup with Jordan and Pippen.

It’s hard to argue with James’ choices, as the three players are some of the most gifted offensive stars in the history of the NBA. Even though James spent the early part of his career playing against Bryant and the Lakers, it’s clear he has a ton of respect for what Bryant accomplished in his playing career.

Obviously, James and Irving were extremely successful together during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo won an NBA title in 2016, and they complement each other very well on the floor.

Durant, who is arguably the best pure scorer in NBA history, would be a matchup nightmare alongside James due to his size and shooting ability.

NBA fans can daydream as much as they want about this hypothetical matchup, but it is impossible to have all of these players face off during their prime years of their respective careers.

Jordan and Pippen are one of the greatest duos in NBA history. They completed two three-peats during their time together with the Chicago Bulls, and they never lost an NBA Finals together.

Still, James would be a worthy opponent with any of the options that he listed. The debate about James vs. Jordan will likely stand the test of time, but all fans can agree that they are two of the greatest to ever play in the NBA.