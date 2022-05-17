- LeBron James on who’d he want as teammate if going up against Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan: ‘Kobe, KD or Kyrie’
- Report: Lakers have been asking coaching candidates how they’d use Russell Westbrook
- Shaquille O’Neal calls himself and Kobe Bryant the only ‘superduo’ ever created
- Kevin Love on LeBron James’ final game: ‘I know he wants to have a Kobe-type exit where he scores 60 and does his thing’
- Robert Horry calls Damian Lillard the best clutch shooter ever over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
- Report: Former Lakers coach is the ‘leader’ for the Hornets coaching job
- Patrick Beverley says without hesitation that he’d like to play with LeBron James
- Report: Lakers will ‘definitely have interest’ in Doc Rivers if he’s fired by 76ers
- Report: Frank Vogel interviewed with Charlotte Hornets
- LeBron James echoes Rich Paul’s wise words to Tyrese Maxey
LeBron James on who’d he want as teammate if going up against Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan: ‘Kobe, KD or Kyrie’
-
- Updated: May 16, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed three players that he would want to be his teammate if he were to face Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in a game of 2-on-2.
James chose Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and his former teammate Kyrie Irving as potential teammates in a matchup with Jordan and Pippen.
Kobe, KD or Kyrie
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022
It’s hard to argue with James’ choices, as the three players are some of the most gifted offensive stars in the history of the NBA. Even though James spent the early part of his career playing against Bryant and the Lakers, it’s clear he has a ton of respect for what Bryant accomplished in his playing career.
Obviously, James and Irving were extremely successful together during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo won an NBA title in 2016, and they complement each other very well on the floor.
Durant, who is arguably the best pure scorer in NBA history, would be a matchup nightmare alongside James due to his size and shooting ability.
NBA fans can daydream as much as they want about this hypothetical matchup, but it is impossible to have all of these players face off during their prime years of their respective careers.
Jordan and Pippen are one of the greatest duos in NBA history. They completed two three-peats during their time together with the Chicago Bulls, and they never lost an NBA Finals together.
Still, James would be a worthy opponent with any of the options that he listed. The debate about James vs. Jordan will likely stand the test of time, but all fans can agree that they are two of the greatest to ever play in the NBA.