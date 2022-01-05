- Report: Lakers showed ‘covert interest’ in discussing Russell Westbrook trade with rival executives earlier this season
- Updated: January 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly showed some “covert interest” to rival executives earlier this season regarding the idea of trading Russell Westbrook away.
While a deal involving Westbrook reportedly seems “extremely unlikely” before this season’s trade deadline, it certainly sounds like L.A. is open to the idea of breaking up its Big 3 of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
“All of which explains why sources say the Lakers showed some covert interest in discussing a possible Westbrook trade with rival executives earlier this season,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic. “A deal appears extremely unlikely before the Feb. 15 trade deadline, if only because his deal that was once seen by so many as untradeable is such a massive obstacle. But inside the Lakers, it seems, there is some recognition that this hasn’t gone as (James and Davis had) planned.”
Westbrook’s time with the Lakers has been pretty rocky so far. While he has had some good moments, he has also had his fair share of poor outings.
To his credit, he put together a nice effort in L.A.’s win on Tuesday. He didn’t commit a single turnover and went for 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
However, even when Westbrook plays at a high level, his fit alongside James and Davis remains a question mark. It remains to be seen whether or not those three high-usage stars will find a way to effectively play alongside each other.
L.A. is 20-19 on the season after its win on Tuesday. The team’s next game will come on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.