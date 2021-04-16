On Friday, it was announced that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had become a part owner of the Utah Jazz.

Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James reacted to the news with jubilation.

James, 36, has been close friends with Wade for numerous years.

Of course, the pair played together on the Heat and briefly on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They won championships together on the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

While Wade is retired from the game of basketball, he is up to many things off the court. The 2006 NBA Finals MVP is involved in several business platforms, TV roles and much more.

Similarly, James is doing several jobs off the hardwood as well. As a matter of fact, the four-time MVP recently became an owner of the Boston Red Sox.

James is still focused on helping the Lakers defend their title. The Lakers hold a 34-22 record this season.