- LeBron James offers jubilant reaction to Dwyane Wade becoming part owner of Utah Jazz
- Video: Anthony Davis trolls LeBron James in hilarious fashion during Lakers-Celtics game
- Report: Lakers provide game-changing update on Anthony Davis
- Lakers coach warns ‘2 monsters’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be ‘healthy just in time for when it counts’
- Report: Michael Jordan to present Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame ceremony
- LeBron James erupts on social media after Luka Doncic hits insane game-winner over Memphis Grizzlies
- Stephen A. Smith crushes Brooklyn Nets stars for sitting games, says only LeBron James has earned time off
- Report: Lakers to discuss re-signing Andre Drummond, like his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Andre Drummond on Alex Caruso: ‘When we’re on the floor together defensively, it’s a scary thing’
- LeBron James offers hyped reaction to Kyle Kuzma’s impressive slam over Bismack Biyombo
LeBron James offers jubilant reaction to Dwyane Wade becoming part owner of Utah Jazz
-
- Updated: April 16, 2021
On Friday, it was announced that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had become a part owner of the Utah Jazz.
Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James reacted to the news with jubilation.
James, 36, has been close friends with Wade for numerous years.
Of course, the pair played together on the Heat and briefly on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They won championships together on the Heat in 2012 and 2013.
While Wade is retired from the game of basketball, he is up to many things off the court. The 2006 NBA Finals MVP is involved in several business platforms, TV roles and much more.
Similarly, James is doing several jobs off the hardwood as well. As a matter of fact, the four-time MVP recently became an owner of the Boston Red Sox.
James is still focused on helping the Lakers defend their title. The Lakers hold a 34-22 record this season.