LeBron James is not only working on winning back-to-back titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and inching closer to Michael Jordan in the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) conversation, but the release of his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is drawing near.

On Saturday, a sneak peek at James and Bugs Bunny dropped. It’s not a trailer or a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, but it’s something.

James has been a busy man since he signed with the Lakers back in 2018, as he’s been as busy off the court as he has been on it. This is usually the case for superstar athletes of his caliber when they move to Los Angeles.

With the movie’s release only a few months away, the trailer for Space Jam will likely be right around the corner.

Perhaps the trailer will drop during a marquee matchup for the Lakers when the team plays a nationally televised game in the coming months. Maybe it will be given the Super Bowl treatment as one of the many trailers showcased during the big game.

One thing is for certain, as it was for the original movie headlined by Jordan, this movie will be a huge hit with every fan of the four-time NBA champion wanting to catch of glimpse of him on the big screen.