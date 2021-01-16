- Here’s a sneak peak of LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Vanessa Bryant gets ‘real’ about grief she’s continued to go through since losing Kobe and Gianna
- Anthony Davis reveals who he thinks are top 5 shooters on Lakers, ranked
- LeBron James hilariously explains why he wishes he was Justin Timberlake this late in his career
- Video: LeBron James throws down the nasty putback dunk against the Pelicans
- Video: Anthony Davis destroys Zion Williamson at the rim during Lakers-Pelicans matchup
- Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the GOAT, Jordan and Kobe couldn’t carry those Cavs teams
- Report: Lakers superstar LeBron James leaving Coke to become face of new Pepsi line
- Rockets player reveals that team ‘drew the line’ after latest beating from Lakers
- Kendrick Perkins claims LeBron James will be ‘undisputed GOAT’ if he beats Brooklyn Nets in NBA Finals
Here’s a sneak peak of LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
-
- Updated: January 16, 2021
LeBron James is not only working on winning back-to-back titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and inching closer to Michael Jordan in the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) conversation, but the release of his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is drawing near.
On Saturday, a sneak peek at James and Bugs Bunny dropped. It’s not a trailer or a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, but it’s something.
View this post on Instagram
James has been a busy man since he signed with the Lakers back in 2018, as he’s been as busy off the court as he has been on it. This is usually the case for superstar athletes of his caliber when they move to Los Angeles.
With the movie’s release only a few months away, the trailer for Space Jam will likely be right around the corner.
Perhaps the trailer will drop during a marquee matchup for the Lakers when the team plays a nationally televised game in the coming months. Maybe it will be given the Super Bowl treatment as one of the many trailers showcased during the big game.
One thing is for certain, as it was for the original movie headlined by Jordan, this movie will be a huge hit with every fan of the four-time NBA champion wanting to catch of glimpse of him on the big screen.