Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is starring in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” next year.

After Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan starred in the first “Space Jam” movie, James continues the legacy.

During a recent appearance on “Road Trippin,’” James revealed some details about the new movie.

“It’s more of a family movie,” James said. “It’s a parenting movie between me and my son and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. ‘This is all you’re gonna do. This is how you do it.’ And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It’s a tackling between me being a parent, supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny and Lola and Taz and Tweety, all of them.”

James also confirmed that there will be a basketball game in the movie, but didn’t say if the Monstars from the original film would be the opponents.

“There will be a basketball game, I’ll say that,” James said. “And there will be some people that are a little bit out of this world, that we’re competing against.”

As James gears up for the 2020-21 NBA season, fans can only hope that he will make a title run ahead of the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The movie is set to theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021.